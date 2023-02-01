MANSFIELD -- Alomar Davenport has three more weeks to decide if he wants to seek re-election to represent Mansfield City Council's 4th Ward.
The Democrat, in the final year of his first term in office, filed his petitions to seek re-election on Wednesday morning -- and then withdrew them Wednesday afternoon.
The deadline to file petitions for the primary election was Wednesday at 4 p.m.
By withdrawing his petitions, Davenport leaves open the possibility of filing as a write-in candidate for the May 2 primary. That deadline is Feb. 21.
If he files and gets at least 25 write-in votes in the primary, his name would appear on the November general election ballot.
"I don't know (if I will seek re-election)," Davenport said. "I will say I feel a call of duty to my community. I feel the work I do is important and it's high on the list of my priorities.
"But my number one priority is my son. It has been a struggle for me the last three years to balance my responsibility to the community and the responsibility to my family," he said.
The chair of council's finance committee, Davenport said his 6-year-old son lives in New Jersey and he splits time between here and there. He said his decision to file and then withdraw his petitions reflects his indecision.
"I am very confident that I would be able to obtain the 25 write-in votes needed to put me on the November ballot. This gives me three extra weeks to mull my future," Davenport said.
"I have spoken to many people in the 4th Ward about my dilemma and they understand. It's time the rest of the community knows.
"These three additional weeks gives me time to decide how to perform both of these roles efficiently. I can't give you an answer on my (re-election decision) today because I do not know," he said.
No other Democrat filed to run in the 4th Ward.
Republican Harold Wayman has filed his petitions for the seat. The Richland County Board of Elections will formally validate those petitions on Friday, putting Wayman on the May 2 primary ballot and into the November election cycle.
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"