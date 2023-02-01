Alomar Davenport

4th Ward Councilman Alomar Davenport speaks during a January meeting of Mansfield City Council. (Richland Source file photo)

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Alomar Davenport has three more weeks to decide if he wants to seek re-election to represent Mansfield City Council's 4th Ward.

The Democrat, in the final year of his first term in office, filed his petitions to seek re-election on Wednesday morning -- and then withdrew them Wednesday afternoon.

