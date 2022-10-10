MANSFIELD -- Richland County Domestic Relations Judge Heather Cockley announced a year ago she would not seek re-election in 2022.
Domestic Relations Chief Magistrate Kirsten Pscholka-Gartner and local attorney Beth Owens will be on the Nov. 8 ballot to replace Cockley.
Both were unopposed in the May primary with Pscholka-Gartner receiving 3,258 votes among Democrats and Owens earning 11,802 votes among Republicans.
The domestic relations division of the common pleas court has oversight of civil cases involving divorce, child custody, domestic violence, child support and visitation rights.
The 2022 salary for common pleas court judges is $155,485, according to the Ohio Supreme Court website, a mix of local and state funds.
Kirsten Pscholka-Gartner
Pscholka-Gartner, 41, has been a magistrate in Richland County Domestic Relations Court since 2011. In those 11 years, she said, she has taken note of how the court can be more family-friendly.
“Coming into court is intimidating for adults, let alone for children,” she said. “I want to remodel some of the physical space that we have at the court to create a child-friendly interview room that has child-appropriate, friendly decor and maybe more comfortable furniture, and toys and coloring books they can engage with while you’re doing the interview.
“I think that will make them more comfortable and alleviate some of the stress that they might feel having to come into court. Then also, I think the court will get more useful information if they feel more comfortable.”
Pscholka-Gartner previously ran for probate court judge in 2020. She won the Democratic Party primary before losing the general election to Republican Kelly Badnell, receiving almost 39 percent of the 49,570 votes cast.
If elected to the domestic relations judge seat, Pscholka-Gartner said she wants to implement and develop programs aimed at thwarting future conflict.
“I’m seeing a lot of families where they litigate for a year or whatever, they settle the case and we have a trial and issue a decision,” she said.
“Really shortly afterward, a new motion gets filed and we just start the process all over. It seems to be constant litigation for these families … we have to dive a little deeper and figure out what’s driving that conflict.”
Mental health and trauma training for court staff and home investigators can help attorneys understand what resources their clients may benefit from, Pscholka-Gartner said. She hopes to implement trauma training and programs that make domestic relations court more accessible for clients.
In July, Pscholka-Gartner organized a Child Support Bench Warrant Amnesty Day and Job Fair to help parents find jobs and catch up on their child support payments.
Amnesty Day and the regular review process for people found in contempt for non-payment of child support has helped increase child support payments by about $100,000 each year since 2017, Pscholka-Gartner said.
She said she wants to organize more of these job fairs and provide more information for people behind on child support payments.
“I do want to continue with child support enforcement — I think that is very important,” Pscholka-Gartner said. “But by the same token, I also want to make sure we can remove some barriers.
“A lot of times when I have fathers in court, one of the big reasons I hear that they’re not paying their support is they’re not seeing their children. A lot of them don’t realize they have parenting time rights until it’s too late.”
Pscholka-Gartner said her years of experience as an assistant county prosecutor helped her learn court rules and support her decisions with facts and case law.
Pscholka-Gartner got her first job in the Richland County Prosecutor’s Office in 2004 after graduating from Capital University Law School in Columbus. She lives in Lexington and has volunteered as a legal advisor for the Lexington High School Mock Trial teams.
Beth Owens
Owens, 41, has worked as an attorney at John W. Allen & Associates since 2004. She currently represents clients in domestic relations, personal injury and general civil litigation cases.
Owens graduated from Regent University School of Law in Virginia in 2004 and moved to Mansfield when her uncle, John Allen, offered her a job at his firm. She lives in Mansfield with her husband and three children.
“Mansfield is not my hometown, but it definitely feels like home now,” she said.
Family law and domestic relations are Owens’ favorite cases, she said. She specifically wanted to run in this year’s election for domestic relations judge because she wants to challenge herself and do more for families and children in Richland County.
“If I were judge, my role would be very different,” Owens said. “I would get to listen to the situation that's brought to me and offer solutions instead of having to advocate for a client.”
Owens said if she wins the election, she wants to update the web page for the domestic relations division of the common pleas court to make it more user-friendly.
These updates would include having a list of the paperwork needed for each type of case, which Owens said can help people who can’t afford an attorney.
Owens has represented clients in surrounding counties, including Ashland, Crawford, Knox and Huron. She said she wants to mirror Richland County’s domestic relations court web page off Summit County’s web page — which has a specific tab for forms needed for different types of cases.
“I've met with many people who tried, without an attorney, to do the forms on their own and submit them,” Owens said. “They've been either rejected or dismissed because the forms weren't done properly.
"I do believe a good court website will help people be able to file those actions.”
Another one of Owens’ goals to help people with financial struggles is to work with Richland County Children Services to appoint more social workers to help with custody evaluations rather than mostly relying on guardians ad litem for evaluation work.
“The cost of a custody case can get into the thousands of dollars and a lot of people just can’t afford it,” Owens said.
Owens said her relationship with her clients and with her own children has most shaped how she practices law. Especially with divorce and child custody cases, Owens said her clients are often in the midst of the “worst time in their lives.”
“It’s a very difficult time for clients and I just felt I had the compassion to help people in those tough times,” she said. “I really enjoy working for parents who understand they have issues and are usually very happy to accept help.”
Owens said her personal political views don’t affect how she practices law or how she would rule on cases as a judge.
Owens has served on the Mansfield Area YMCA advisory board, Love INC ministry and Richland Pregnancy Services.