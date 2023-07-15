Vote

The League of Women Voters Ohio opposes State Issue 1 on the Aug. 8 special election ballot.

MANSFIELD -- The League of Women Voters, which celebrated its 100th birthday in 2020, has long claimed to be a bipartisan political organization that doesn't take positions on candidates or issues.

But it's making an exception with State Issue 1, the sole issue on the statewide special election ballot on Aug. 8.

Jen Miller

Jen Miller, a Shelby native, is the executive director of the League of Women Voters Ohio. 

