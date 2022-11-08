LUCAS — Residents of the Lucas Local school district have voted down a second attempt to fund a new K-12 facility.
A $30.1 million bond issue failed by just 53 votes, 859 to 806, according to final, unofficial vote totals from the Richland County Board of Elections.
"It's always good to have feedback from the community and Election Day definitely provides that opportunity. The results speak for themselves," Supt. Brad Herman said.
The 37-year, 12-mill issue would have helped fund a new, $38.2 million building. The remaining funds would have come from the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission.
The bond was the second attempt to fund a new facility – voters rejected a similar $27 million bond issue in May by a margin of 126 votes.
Herman said the next step for the district's administration and board will continue evaluating the district's facility needs.
"The needs for long-term facility solutions do not go away," he said. "We know there's a cost to those and our district leadership will re-evaluate and continue looking for the best solution."
The original Lucas High School building was constructed in 1918, with additions following in 1938 and 1958. The elementary school was built in 1956 and renovated in 1963. The middle school opened its doors in 1979.
Proponents of the new building argued that, with maintenance and renovation costs estimated at $36.3 million, a new building was in the best interest of the community.
Herman said there have been no discussions of dissolving the school district.
When asked if there could be a third attempt on the ballot, Herman declined to comment.
"That is yet to be determined," he said. "The board will have to make that decision."