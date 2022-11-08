Lucas Schools building (copy)
Voters in the Lucas Local School District have rejected a $30.1 million bond issue for a new K-12 facility.

LUCAS — Residents of the Lucas Local school district have voted down a second attempt to fund a new K-12 facility.

A $30.1 million bond issue failed by just 53 votes, 859 to 806, according to final, unofficial vote totals from the Richland County Board of Elections.

