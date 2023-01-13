polling place
Buy Now

A new Ohio law requires voters to have a photo ID card before casting votes, starting with the May 2 primary election. (Richland Source file photo)

MANSFIELD -- Richland County Board of Elections Director Matt Finfgeld didn't try to downplay the potential impact of a new state law requiring voters to show a photo ID before casting a ballot.

"It's going to be a big change," said Finfgeld, who was in Columbus on Thursday with Deputy Director Jane Zimmerman at the Ohio Association of Election Officials winter conference.

Download PDF HB 458
Download PDF Election complaint

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"