Nan Whaley

Democratic gubernatorial candidate and former Dayton mayor Nan Whaley stops by Source Media to answer questions posed by journalists on Sunday, Sept. 11.

 Dillon Carr, Staff Reporter

Nan Whaley vs. Mike DeWine

Former Dayton mayor Nan Whaley is the Democratic gubernatorial nominee hoping to unseat current Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, who has held the office since 2019. 

MANSFIELD — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley sat down for an interview with several members of the Richland Source editorial staff on Sunday afternoon. 

GALLERY: Nan Whaley

1 of 9

Tags