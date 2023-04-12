mifflinfirefile

The Mifflin Township Fire Department is located at 2326 Park Ave. East.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP -- Trustee John Jaholnycky said costs of fire department equipment have increased about 60 percent over the past 15 years.

To pay for turnout gear, salaries and general operating expenses in their fire department, Mifflin Township trustees have placed a 3.5-mill additional property tax levy on the May 2 primary ballot.

