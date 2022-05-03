MANSFIELD -- Cliff Mears used a sports analogy to describe his victory Tuesday in the Republican Party primary for Richland County commissioner.
"I'm delighted that the voters have seen fit to return me to my seat. I kind of feel like an athlete that's on a Super Bowl team that just had his contract extended," Mears said.
The 68-year-old Mears, who was endorsed by the local GOP, handily defeated challenger David Morgenstern, 59, in the only countywide contest in the primary, earning 62.85 percent of the vote.
Appointed by party leaders to fill a vacant seat in January 2021, Mears earned his own four-year term by defeating Morgenstern, 8,601-5,084, according to final, unofficial vote totals from the Richland County Board of Elections.
Countywide, 24 percent of registered voters participated in the election with 19,546 residents casting ballots out of 81,6163 registered.
With no Democrat on the primary ballot, Mears will likely be unopposed in November, which will keep all three commissioner seats occupied by Republicans.
"I feel we have a great team with me, Darrell (Banks) and Tony (Vero). We're getting a lot accomplished. We're being very judicial with the taxpayers' money," said Mears, a Mansfield resident and former member of Mansfield City Council.
It was his first countywide campaign.
"It was a lot of geography to cover," he said with a laugh during an "election watch" party at DLX in downtown Mansfield. "I would get a call to put up a (campaign) south of Bellville and the very next one would be near Plymouth."
Morgenstern, who failed in his seventh bid for a county commissioner seat, was critical of Mears, commissioners and local GOP leadership during his campaign. Morgenstern, who has run for county commissioner every two years since 2010, spent nearly $15,000 of his own money during the campaign.
"That shows how out of touch he is," Mears said. "I don't like to criticize someone, but if he really wants the job, he ought to do something other than every two years putting out yard signs, disparage the county and disparage the board of commissioners.
"You know, if you really wanna work for it, make yourself known ... but he chooses not to do that. Again, I don't like to criticize him, but it looks his pattern is to try to buy the job, not to work for it.
"I feel like we worked very hard. I've worked very hard with all my supporters. I am delighted to have them all out here," Mears said.
"Richland County has been good to me. I really think this is the best place to live, work and worship," Mears said.
In the next four years, Mears said his goal is to continue the momentum that saw the county recently earn its highest-ever financial rating by Moody's Investor Service.
During the campaign, Mears also pointed to recent capital projects such as the new cell tower in Lucas, the 9-1-1 communications center and a planned fourth courtroom in the county administration building.
"The goals are kind of the ones that have been in place for us," he said. "We don't plan to borrow any money. We're going to have to see what inflation does and (monitor) sales tax receipts. We're not spending more than we take in."