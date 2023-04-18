4th Ward council

Alomar Davenport and Cynthia Daley are both write-in candidates on May 2 in the Democratic Party primary to represent the 4th Ward on Mansfield City Council.

MANSFELD -- No names will appear on the Democratic Party ballot May 2 to represent the Fourth Ward on Mansfield City Council.

But two candidates are hopeful that voters will write their names in to lead the ward on the city's north side.

