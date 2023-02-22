MANSFIELD -- Democrats in the city's 4th Ward will have a choice to make May 2 in the race for Mansfield City Council.
Two candidates -- incumbent Alomar Davenport and newcomer Cynthia Antionette Daley -- will be write-in options in the primary election.
The deadline to file petitions to run as write-in candidates in the May 2 race was Tuesday, according to the state's election laws. Petitions for Davenport and Daley have both been ruled valid, according to the Richland County Board of Elections website.
A write-in candidate must receive at least 25 votes in the primary to advance to November's general election. In this instance, the winner will be the candidate who gets the most write-in votes, assuming each receives at least 25.
Davenport, in the final year of his first term in office, had filed petitions to run for the office on the morning of Feb. 1, the final day to have names on the ballot.
But he withdrew the petitions that afternoon, saying family concerns made his local political future uncertain.
At the time, Davenport said his 6-year-old son lives in New Jersey and he splits time between here and there. He said his decision to file and then withdraw his petitions reflected his indecision.
He has been able to work through those issues in the past three weeks, Davenport said Wednesday.
"It was all about creating a plan that works best for everyone involved -- my constituents, my son and my family," Davenport said. "It was about meeting with my family and creating a plan that works best for everyone and allows me to be in two places at one time.
"I feel like I have a lot of unfinished business to do (on council)," Davenport said. "And I feel like my son is watching me. My decision to be active in the community is a good example to him of what he needs to do when he grows up."
