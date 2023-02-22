Vote

MANSFIELD -- Democrats in the city's 4th Ward will have a choice to make May 2 in the race for Mansfield City Council.

Two candidates -- incumbent Alomar Davenport and newcomer Cynthia Antionette Daley -- will be write-in options in the primary election.

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"