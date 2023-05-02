MANSFIELD -- The 1/2-percent income tax to support Mansfield's police officers and firefighters on Tuesday remained one of the most popular issues on the local ballot.
More than two-thirds of voters in the primary election again supported the issue, according to final unofficial totals from the Richland County Board of Elections.
A total of 3,132 votes were cast in favor (68.10 percent) and 1,467 (31.90 percent) were against.
The result Tuesday is in keeping with recent renewals of the issue, which gained support from about two thirds of voters in 2019, 2015 and 2011.
The tax, first approved in 1998, generated $8,877,076 in 2022, according to Finance Director Linn Steward, supporting the police department, fire department and 9-1-1 dispatch center.
Other safety forces operating funds come from the city's general fund and a percentage of the Parks, Recreation, Illumination, Demolitions and Emergency Services (PRIDE) tax, a four-year, quarter-percent income that city voters opted to renew again in 2021.
The PRIDE tax, first approved in 2013 and renewed twice, generates about $3.7 million annually. Half of that money goes to the safety forces (about $1.8 million) with 22 percent designated for parks and recreation, 20 percent for building demolition and 8 percent for street lights.
The PRIDE tax was proposed and approved as the city emerged from state-ordered fiscal emergency in 2014, a fiscal crisis that began after the 2009 nationwide recession that devastated city finances.
