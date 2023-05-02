Fire helmets

A 1/2-percent income tax that supports Mansfield firefighters and police officers was again renewed by voters on Tuesday. (Richland Source file photo)

MANSFIELD -- The 1/2-percent income tax to support Mansfield's police officers and firefighters on Tuesday remained one of the most popular issues on the local ballot.

More than two-thirds of voters in the primary election again supported the issue, according to final unofficial totals from the Richland County Board of Elections.

