A 1/2-percent income tax that supports Mansfield firefighters and police officers will up for renewal on the May 2 ballot. (Richland Source file photo)

MANSFIELD -- The 1/2-percent income tax to support Mansfield's police officers and firefighters has been one of the most popular issues on the ballot for nearly 25 years.

For example, nearly two-thirds of voters supported the four-year renewal issues in 2011, 2015 and 2019.

Two Mansfield police officers begin the search in November for an "active shooter" during a training scenario at the David F. Winder Department of Veterans Affairs Community Based Outpatient Clinic on Trimble Road. (Richland Source file photo)
Mansfield fire Chief Steve Strickling and police Chief Keith Porch listen during a discussion of the city's 9-1-1 communications center staffing issues during a City Council meeting in 2022. (Richland Source file photo)

