MANSFIELD -- The 1/2-percent income tax to support Mansfield's police officers and firefighters has been one of the most popular issues on the ballot for nearly 25 years.
For example, nearly two-thirds of voters supported the four-year renewal issues in 2011, 2015 and 2019.
The tax, first approved in 1998, will be back on the May 2 primary ballot, seeking another four-year renewal. As a renewal, the proposal would not mean any new taxes for residents. City Council approved placing the issue back on the ballot in January.
The funds are crucial for local safety forces, according to Councilwoman At-large Stephanie Zader.
"(If it fails) we will be laying off officers. I shouldn't say we will, but we have the potential of having to lay off officers, firemen, people that protect our city if that doesn't pass," Zader said during a recent council meeting.
The tax generated $8,877,076 in 2022, according to Finance Director Linn Steward, supporting the police department, fire department and 9-1-1 dispatch center.
City Council approved a 2023 spending plan that allocated $30.3 million for police, fire and 9-1-1 dispatch.
Other safety forces operating funds come from the city's general fund and a percentage of the Parks, Recreation, Illumination, Demolitions and Emergency Services (PRIDE) tax, a four-year, quarter-percent income that city voters opted to renew again in 2021.
The PRIDE tax, first approved in 2013 and renewed twice, generates about $3.7 million annually. Half of that money goes to the safety forces (about $1.8 million) with 22 percent designated for parks and recreation, 20 percent for building demolition and 8 percent for street lights.
The PRIDE tax was proposed and approved as the city emerged from state-ordered fiscal emergency in 2014, a fiscal crisis that began after the 2009 nationwide recession that devastated city finances.
The safety tax has received strong voter support in the past.
In the 2019 primary, 68 percent of voters approved it. Final, official vote totals from the the Richland County Board of Elections showed that 2,274 people voted in favor with 1,064 against.
In 2015, it received similar support, passing with 65 percent of the vote total (1,254-675.)
It was approved with 67 percent of voter support in 2011 (3,700-1,802).
