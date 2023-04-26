Vote

MANSFIELD -- A four-way Republican race for mayor and several countywide tax issues are likely pushing early voters to the ballot.

At the end of Tuesday, one week before primary election day, a total of 1,074 Richland County voters have cast ballots in person at the Board of Elections office at 1495 W. Longview Ave., Suite 101.

*Note: The first couple minutes of this stream were cut off and audio is missing in the stream until around the 2:30 mark.

City editor Carl Hunnell has a discussion with 4 Mansfield mayoral candidates on the Republican May 2 primary ballot, Jodie Perry, Linn Steward, Stephanie Zader and Jim Holsinger.

City Editor Carl Hunnell leads a discussion with the following candidates:

• 4th Ward City Council – Alomar Davenport and Cynthia Daley (Democrats, both write-ins)

• Mansfield Law Director – Christopher Brown and Rollie Harper (Democrats)

• Mansfield Finance Director – Mark Abrams and Kelly Blankenship (Republicans)

Mansfield voters face some of the most crucial decisions in more than a decade during the primary and general election cycles of 2023.

Due to term limits, the city will for certain elect a new mayor, new law director and new finance director to take over those key spots in January 2024. Voters will also make crucial decisions for City Council slots.

For more election coverage on Richland Source, click here: https://www.richlandsource.com/news/elections/

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"

Richland Source election coverage is brought to you by The North End Community Improvement Collaborative (NECIC)