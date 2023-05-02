Law Director

Democratic Party voters will decide May 2 between Roeliff "Rollie" Harper (left) and Christopher Brown to become the City of Mansfield's next law director.

MANSFIELD — It will likely be two weeks before Mansfield knows the results of its race for city law director.

Roeliff “Rollie” Harper led by a razor thin margin Tuesday night with 50.35 percent of the vote, according to final, unofficial vote totals from the Richland County Board of Elections. Harper garnered 788 votes. Christopher Brown received 777. 

