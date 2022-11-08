Mansfield City Schools logo

MANSFIELD — Voters in the Mansfield City school district approved the renewal of two levies on Tuesday.

The combined measure passed with 4,527 votes in favor and 3,782 votes against, according to final, unofficial vote totals from the Richland County board of elections.

