MANSFIELD — Voters in the Mansfield City school district approved the renewal of two levies on Tuesday.
The combined measure passed with 4,527 votes in favor and 3,782 votes against, according to final, unofficial vote totals from the Richland County board of elections.
"On behalf of the Mansfield City Schools, we want to say thank you to our community for your support of our district," Supt. Stan Jefferson said. "Today the voters passed a five-year renewal levy that will allow us to continue providing a high quality education to our students."
The five-year ballot issue, which combined two emergency levies, will continue to generate $7.9 million in funding each year.
Jefferson said the levy will help maintain the day-to-to day operations of the district, including staffing, utilities, technology and supplies.
"We remain committed to being transparent and fiscally responsible with our district funds," Jefferson said. "We cannot wait to see what the future holds for the Mansfield City Schools."
District treasurer Tacy Courtright said eligible taxpayers will still be able to access property tax rollbacks and homestead exemptions on the combined levy.
Emergency levies are “dollar levies,” meaning they generate a fixed sum each year collected, regardless of changes in property value. Emergency levies have variable millage (or collection) rates, which can change each year in order to generate a set dollar amount.
At 19 mills, the renewal will cost property owners $665 a year for every $100,000 of property value.