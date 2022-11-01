MANSFIELD – Voters in the Mansfield City school District will decide Nov. 8 whether to approve the renewal of two current levies rolled into one issue.
The five-year, 19-mill ballot issue, which will not increase property taxes, replaces two existing levies — a five-year levy that expires at the end of 2023 and a seven-year set to expire at the end of 2025.
If approved, the first levy will be allowed to expire and the second will be canceled at the end of 2023. Collection of the combined levy would not start until 2024.
The Mansfield City School board of education voted in July to combine the levies on the November ballot to reduce voter fatigue.
The emergency levy would continue to generate $7.9 million annually.
Emergency levies are “dollar levies,” meaning they generate a fixed sum each year collected regardless of changes in property value. Emergency levies have variable millage (or collection) rates, which can change each year in order to generate a set dollar amount.
At 19 mills, the renewal will cost property owners $665 a year for every $100,000 of property value.
Funds from the emergency levy will go towards general expenses, such as salaries, technology, utilities and educational materials.
“This is what’s going to pay teachers salaries, keep the lights on, keep kids in school and teachers employed,” said Stephanie Zader, a member of the levy renewal committee.
MCS Treasurer Tacy Courtright said combining the two levies, rather than replacing them with a new levy, also means eligible tax payers will still be eligible for property tax rollbacks and homestead exemptions.
"Since this is a renewal, the rollback/homestead credits would still apply to eligible voters," Courtright said. “The newer levies do not have that rollback option."