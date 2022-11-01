Vote sign
MANSFIELD – Voters in the Mansfield City school District will decide Nov. 8 whether to approve the renewal of two current levies rolled into one issue.

The five-year, 19-mill ballot issue, which will not increase property taxes, replaces two existing levies — a five-year levy that expires at the end of 2023 and a seven-year set to expire at the end of 2025.

Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com