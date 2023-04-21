Madison Rams logo
Courtesy MadisonRams.com

MADISON — It's been more than 25 years since the Madison Local School District had new operating funds on the ballot.

That changes on May 2, when voters will decide the fate of an additional 8-mill levy.

Tags

Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com

Richland Source election coverage is brought to you by The North End Community Improvement Collaborative (NECIC)