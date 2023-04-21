MADISON — It's been more than 25 years since the Madison Local School District had new operating funds on the ballot.
That changes on May 2, when voters will decide the fate of an additional 8-mill levy.
If passed, the levy would generate approximately $3,136,272 annually. It would cost approximately $280 each year for every $100,000 of property value as assessed by the county auditor. The levy would take effect in 2023, with the first year of collection in 2024. The levy would be continuing, meaning it would not expire or be up for a renewal vote.
Supt. Rob Peterson said the additional operating funds would be used to address the district’s current operating deficit and cover rising day-to-day expenses like salaries, benefits, curriculum, technology and facilities maintenance.
According to the district’s most recent five-year forecast, submitted last November, Madison Local Schools had an operating deficit of $1,522,508 during the 2021-2022 school year.
Treasurer Bradd Stevens projected a $1,750,402 operating deficit for the 2022-2023.
The Ohio Department of Education requires school districts to complete a five-year forecast twice each year. The forecasts do not include expenses or revenues related to federal grants or athletics.
According to the Madison Local Levy Committee, the district could see "significant cuts" in staffing, programming and course offerings if the levy fails. School spending would need to be reduced by at least $2.5 million before the 2024-2025 school year.
Robertson said the district has already reduced staffing by 20 percent since the 2000-2001 school year.
"Our schools have remained strong even as we have held off asking residents for additional operating funds for 26 years," he said. "The district cannot hold off any longer."
The levy committee has also pointed out that Madison Local Schools receives about 30 percent less in total property tax per student than the average Richland County school district.
Chris Powell, a member of the levy committee, said local businesses have been supportive of the group's efforts.
“A lot of businesses have financially donated to help this levy committee," he said.
Powell said he's also seen resistance from some members of the community and that he understands not wanting to pay more taxes.
“It’s going as expected. Anytime you’re asking people for money, you get both sides of the spectrum," he said. “We’re pretty optimistic, but it will be a close call.”
Powell said he believes maintaining the quality of Madison's educational and extracurricular activities is worth the extra cost.
“I’m a voter in the district. I have kids in the district. I just don’t want to see my kids lose out on any opportunity," he said.
Powell said community members can visit www.madisonlevy.com or the I Support Madison Schools Levy page on Facebook for more information. Questions about the cost for a specific property owner should be referred to the Richland County Auditor. Properties are taxed-based on their assessed value by the auditor's office, which often differs from a property's market value.
A new tool on the Richland County Auditor’s website allows voters more clarity about what this property tax would cost if approved. To use the levy estimator tool, visit the auditor’s website at https://richlandcountyoh.gov/departments/auditor. Click ‘property search,’ enter your address and click “levies” on the top right corner of the page.