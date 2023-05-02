Robert Peterson

Supt. Rob Peterson of Madison Local Schools (Richland Source file photo)

MANSFIELD — Residents of the Madison Local school district have voted down a request for additional operating funds. 

The 8-mill continuous operating levy failed 1,333 to 1,821, according to final, unofficial vote tallies from the Richland County Board of Elections. 

Tags

Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com

Richland Source election coverage is brought to you by The North End Community Improvement Collaborative (NECIC)