MANSFIELD -- Matt Finfgeld nearly nailed his prediction for local voter turnout Tuesday for a second statewide primary election.
He correctly aimed low.
It's Primary Election Day in Richland County, Part 2.
"I predicted 5 percent, so I was in the ballpark," the Richland County Board of Elections director said Wednesday morning.
In an election made necessary thanks to the inability of Ohio's state's elected leaders to agree during a contentious redistricting effort earlier this year, just 5.48 percent of Richland County voters participated.
The second primary was for the Ohio House of Representatives, the Ohio Senate, the Democrat State Central Committee and the Republican State Central Committee.
It was necessary because Republican and Democratic leaders could not agree on equitable new Statehouse districts after the 2020 Census, a contentious process that included multiple trips to the Ohio Supreme Court and even a federal district court.
Richland County turnout for the traditional May primary earlier this year resulted in 24.36 percent voter participation. That's more in line with primary elections in 2020 (22.28 percent) and 2016 (43.95 during a contested presidential primary).
Was a second primary a good idea?
"No, absolutely not," said Finfgeld. "An August election is never a good idea. People aren't thinking about voting in August. They are focused on other things like vacation and getting the kids ready to go back to school."
There were no contested statehouse races in Richland County. Sen. Mark Romanchuk (R-Ontario) is not up for re-election until 2024. Rep. Marilyn John (R-Shelby) was unopposed in the primary for the Ohio House's 76th District. No Democrats filed to run for the office.
There were races for men and women in the Democratic State Central Committee and Republican State Central State Committee, both representing the 22nd Senate District. They are basically the unpaid board of directors for the two parties.
"There were no campaign signs out for this election," Finfgeld said. "You almost always see something. The only contested races were for state party central committee seats and most people don't know what they do.
"There were a lot of different factors leading to low turnout," he said.
The state paid local boards of elections to conduct the second primary. Richland County received $190,000, according to Finfgeld.
"We don't anticipate spending all of that. We will be giving some back, but it's still unfortunate tax dollars had to be spent on a second primary," he said.
In the state central committee races, representing the 22nd Senate District, the winners on the Republican side were Zoi Romanchuk of Ontario, president of the Richland County Republican Women, and Bill Heck, former Medina County Republican Party Chair.
John Welker Jr., the current chair of the Brunswick Democratic Club, and Paula Watson, chair of the Ashland County Democratic Party, will represent the district on the state's Democratic Central Committee.
