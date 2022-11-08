MANSFIELD -- Conservative Jim Jordan will once again represent Richland County and Ashland County in Washington, D.C.
The 58-year-old Republican from Champaign County easily won re-election for Ohio's 4th House seat on Tuesday, a newly configured district that includes Richland and Ashland counties.
Jordan, first elected to the U.S. House in 2006, defeated Democratic newcomer Tamie Wilson, a Delaware County resident.
As of 10 p.m., Jordan had received 68.5 percent of the votes in the 11-county district, according to unofficial vote totals from the Ohio Secretary of State website. The Associated Press called the race for Jordan at 10:13 p.m.
Jordan led in every county in the district, including Delaware. In Richland County, Jordan had 68 percent of the vote, 18,391-8,521. In Ashland County, the Republican led 13,764-4,328.
During his campaign, Jordan said he would focus on "four-plus-freedom" when he got back to Washington.
"(It's about) what the Biden administration and Democrats are doing to your 1st Amendment and 2nd Amendment rights," Jordan said during an interview with Richland Source.
"We went from a secure border to no border. We went from safe streets to record crime. We went from $2 gas to $4 and $5 gas. And we went from stable prices to a 41-year high inflation rate. And all that happened in 21 months. That's what's on voters' minds.
"And then in addition to doing that to Americans and to our communities and our families, the Biden administration is literally going after your 1st Amendment rights. The Left which controls that party (is) going after your 1st Amendment rights, your 2nd Amendment rights, due process rights.
"They've weaponized the government, particularly the Department of Justice, to come after their political opposition. That's what this election's about," Jordan said.
During her campaign, Wilson, a 50-year-old single mom and small business owner, said government needs more women in elected office.
"We need to be at the table where decisions are being made about our lives. My aunt was murdered from domestic violence. I'm a survivor of domestic violence. Women still are not paid what they deserve," Wilson told Richland Source.
"There's so many issues, but they're not addressed because there's no one really fighting for them. It's a bunch of men up there. They don't really care. Not that they don't care, but that's not their driving factor that they're like, 'I'm getting up and fighting for women's rights every day.'
"That's not what they think about, That is what I think about ... women, children, minorities, seniors, LGBTQ. I care about all people. There's so many people that are underrepresented that feel lost and forgotten and it's not right," Wilson said.
