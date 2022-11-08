Jim Jordan candidate

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan makes a point during an interview with Richland Source on Oct. 27 at Idea Works. (Richland Source file photo)

MANSFIELD -- Conservative Jim Jordan will once again represent Richland County and Ashland County in Washington, D.C.

The 58-year-old Republican from Champaign County easily won re-election for Ohio's 4th House seat on Tuesday, a newly configured district that includes Richland and Ashland counties.

