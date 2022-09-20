Jodie Perry

Jodie Perry announces Tuesday afternoon she will be a candidate in the May 2023 Republican primary for Mansfield mayor.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Jodie Perry said Tuesday that Mansfield has reached a turning point in its 214-year history.

The president and CEO of the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development said she wants to help the city choose the right path forward as Mansfield's next mayor.

Jodie Perry announces her intention to run in the Republican primary for Mansfield mayor in 2023.
Supporters of Jodie Perry gather Tuesday afternoon as she announces her candidacy to be Mansfield's next mayor.
State Rep. Marilyn John (R-Richland County) introduces Jodie Perry on Tuesday.

