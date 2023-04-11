JEFFERSON TWP — A proposed additional property tax would help cover the rising cost of road maintenance in Jefferson Township.
Township residents will decide the fate of the 2-mill levy during the May 2 primary election. If it passes, the property tax would result in an additional $142,842 of revenue each year. Collection of the five-year levy would begin in 2024.
Trustee Mark Gatton said the levy would help keep up the quality of Jefferson Township’s roads as costs continue to rise.
“We’re not exempt from escalating equipment and material costs. So we thought in order to maintain the status quo, as far as the quality of our roads, that we would ask for it,” he said.
According to the ballot language, funds will be used for the general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repair of streets, roads and bridges within the township, excluding those within the Village of Bellville.
If approved, the levy will cost property owners about $70 annually for every $100,000 of the Richland County auditor’s appraised value.
"The trustees decided to put the levy on the ballot because of the increasing costs to maintain our roadways, and keep our equipment maintained," fiscal officer Adrianne Hoover said.
"I do not believe it will allow us to do more road repairs each year, but just keep up with what is necessary."
A new tool on the Richland County Auditor’s website allows voters more clarity about what this property tax would cost if approved. To use the levy estimator tool, visit the auditor’s website athttps://richlandcountyoh.gov/departments/auditor. Click ‘property search,’ enter your address and click “levies” on the top right corner of the page.