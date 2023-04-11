Touby Run in Jefferson Township

A view of Touby Run from Hamilton Road in Jefferson Township.

JEFFERSON TWP — A proposed additional property tax would help cover the rising cost of road maintenance in Jefferson Township. 

Township residents will decide the fate of the 2-mill levy during the May 2 primary election. If it passes, the property tax would result in an additional $142,842 of revenue each year. Collection of the five-year levy would begin in 2024.

