Ken Cooper, who started his career as a journeyman wireman in Mansfield, is the president of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. (IBEW photo)

MANSFIELD -- An international labor union leader with local ties will be the guest speaker on Saturday night at the Richland County Democratic Party's annual Joseph H. Mudra Legacy Dinner.

Kenneth W. Cooper, president of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, will speak during the event at the Life Celebration Center, 129 S. Man St.

