Election Day

The bipartisan Richland County Board of Elections meets Friday to certify candidate petitions and issues for the May 2 primary ballot.

MANSFIELD -- There will be a four-candidate primary battle in the Mansfield mayoral race among Republicans.

And the winner will have a Democratic opponent in November.

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"