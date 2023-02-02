MANSFIELD -- There will be a four-candidate primary battle in the Mansfield mayoral race among Republicans.
And the winner will have a Democratic opponent in November.
All five candidates filed their petitions by the Wednesday 4 p.m. deadline, according to the Richland County Board of Elections.
The bi-partisan board meets Friday morning to certify petitions and to set the primary ballot.
One of the five will become Mansfield's first new mayor in more than a decade.
Current Mayor Tim Theaker, a Republican, is in the last year of his third, four-year term and cannot run again under the city's charter.
Here are the four Republicans running in the primary:
-- Current city Finance Director Linn Steward, in the final year of her third, four-year term.
-- Current At-large City Council member Stephanie Zader, midway through her first, four-year term.
-- Jodie Perry, the chief operating officer at Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development. She is making her first run for elected office.
-- Jim Holsinger, who works at Fin, Feather Fur Outfitters in Ashland, also making his first try for elected office.
Sherry Reese Vaught was the only Democrat to file petitions and will advance to the general election. Vaught, a career connections teacher at Mansfield Middle School, is making her first run for office.
Here is a look at other races scheduled in the City of Mansfield in the May 2 primary:
City Council president
Democrat Phil Scott, a current At-large member of council, filed petitions to seek a return to the president's seat. No Republican filed in the race.
Finance director
Kelly Blankenship and Mark Abrams will compete in the Republican primary. The winner will face Democrat Jon Van Harlingen in November.
Law director
There will be a primary contest between Democrats Christopher Brown and Rollie Harper. No Republican candidate filed for the seat.
Council At-large
Current council President David Falquette filed to run for the seat on the Republican side. No Democrats filed.
Council 2nd Ward
Democrat incumbent Cheryl Meier filed petitions to seek a second term. No Republicans filed for the seat.
Council 4th Ward
Republican Harold Wayman is making his first run for office and will advance to November.
Democratic incumbent Alomar Davenport, in his first term, filed his petitions Wednesday morning to run for re-election, but withdrew them Wednesday afternoon. Davenport said he run as a write-in for the seat. The deadline for that is Feb. 21. If he gets 25 write-in votes, he would advance to November.
Council 6th Ward
Current Democratic officer holder Kimberly Moton, appointed to the seat to fill an unexpired term, has filed to retain her seat.
Republican Deborah Mount filed in the race. She and Moton will compete in November.
Municipal Court Judge (1/1/2024 term)
Republican Michael Kemerer and Democrat Cassandra Mayer filed petitions and will compete in November.
Municipal court judge (1/2/2024 term)
Democrat Lore' Whitney and Republican David Badnell filed petitions and will compete in November.
Both of the current Mansfield Municipal Court judges -- Jerry Ault and Frank Ardis -- are not permitted to seek re-election due to age restrictions in the Ohio Constitution.
Under Article 4 Section 6 of Ohio's Constitution, a person of age 70 or older is not eligible for election to a judicial office.
Mansfield Municipal Court clerk
Democrat incumbent Daniel Smith has filed for re-election. He will be challenged in November by Republican Jerry Snay.
In Shelby, the race for municipal court judge -- which also covers northern Richland County -- will have two candidates in November. Incumbent Republican Judge Sheree Studer has filed for re-election. Democrat Jonathon Elgin has filed for the seat, also.
There will be only one contested primary race in the City of Ontario.
Democrat Rose Feagin, appointed to the 2nd Ward City Council seat in 2021 to complete an unexpired term, will compete against fellow Democrat Patricia Bender on May 2.
No Republicans filed for the seat.
The deadline to file petitions to run for office in the City of Shelby is Feb. 16 under the city's charter.
