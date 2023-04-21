Mayoral race

Local Republicans on May 2 will choose from (left to right) Jim Holsinger, Jodie Perry, Stephanie Zader and Linn Steward in the race for Mansfield's mayor.

MANSFIELD -- Perhaps those writing the City of Mansfield charter saw this coming when they inserted term limits into the top leadership offices of the city.

The mayor, finance director and law director cannot serve more than three terms in office, thereby guaranteeing new faces in those seats from time to time.

*Note: The first couple minutes of this stream were cut off and audio is missing in the stream until around the 2:30 mark.

City editor Carl Hunnell has a discussion with 4 Mansfield mayoral candidates on the Republican May 2 primary ballot, Jodie Perry, Linn Steward, Stephanie Zader and Jim Holsinger.

