ONTARIO -- Two familiar names are on the Democratic Party May 2 primary ballot vying to represent Ontario's 2nd Ward on City Council.
Rose Feagin was appointed to the seat in October 2021 and currently chairs council's streets committee.
Patricia Bender is the wife of Ken Bender, who served as Ontario's mayor from 2006 to 2010.
Rose Feagin
Feagin, 58, has lived in Ontario for about 10 years. She was born in Alabama and raised in Mansfield.
The Mansfield Senior High School alumna has worked as a field interviewer for the Ohio Department of Aging via Vital Research and spent seven years as a reporter for the Mansfield News Journal.
“I’ve had a lot of different wheels spinning,” Feagin said. “But that’s helped me understand different demographics and different populations.”
Feagin said her first goal as a council member was to learn as much as possible, then to speak up for her constituents.
“I didn’t want to make promises that I couldn’t keep,” she said. “From sitting on council, I’ve become so invested in the community and realized I’m more than qualified to be there.”
Feagin, who also serves on the city’s personnel and parks committees, said she supports Mayor Randy Hutchinson’s vision for local parks and bringing additional economic development to the city.
If she is elected to the 2nd Ward seat, Feagin said she wants to advance mental health support in the city.
“I’m passionate about my seat and my constituents,” she said. “My colleagues have continued to help me see the potential that Ontario has to be an even greater community.”
Patricia Bender
Bender, 69, estimated she’s lived in Ontario for about 50 years.
“We’ve had a pulse on this community since it was a village,” she said.
The Lexington High School and Mansfield General Hospital School of Nursing graduate has served on the District 5 Area Agency on Aging board and is a trustee for the First United Methodist Church in Mansfield.
Before she retired, Bender worked as a nurse for different area hospitals and served on various committees within her job. The Daughters of the American Revolution member said she enjoys genealogy in her spare time.
“I’ve always been interested in people and their stories, whether that be as a nurse, genealoger or maybe a council member,” she said.
Bender said she hasn’t printed many campaign signs for the primary election.
“If I win, I win and if I don’t, I don’t,” she said. “If I am elected, I’ll respond to my constituents’ calls and fight to keep and improve our city’s infrastructure.
“I think I’d get along with everyone on council, and Mayor Hutchinson and I get along well.”
The winner of the general election race in November will earn a salary of $5,566 for their first term. The four-year term will begin Jan. 1, 2024.
No Republican filed for the seat.
Ball State journalism alumna. Passionate about sharing stories, making good coffee and finding new podcasts. You can reach me at grace@richlandsource.com.
