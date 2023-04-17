ontario2ndwarddems

Rose Feagin, left, and Patricia Bender, right, are running for the Democratic nomination for Ontario City Council's 2nd Ward seat.

 Submitted

ONTARIO -- Two familiar names are on the Democratic Party May 2 primary ballot vying to represent Ontario's 2nd Ward on City Council.

Rose Feagin was appointed to the seat in October 2021 and currently chairs council's streets committee.

