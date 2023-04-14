Mickey Road

Mickey Road is the next major paving project Shelby  plans to tackle if city  voters pass a 0.2% income tax renewal on May 2.

 By Brittany Schock, Engagement & Solutions Editor

SHELBY — Smoother streets are ahead for Shelby drivers if voters approve  a 0.2% income tax renewal on the May 2 primary ballot, according to city officials.

If passed, Shelby will continue to collect the tax for the next five years, starting in 2024 and ending in 2028. The purpose of the renewal is to continue the city's efforts repairing and improving roads and sidewalks.

