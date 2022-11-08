A month of early voting ended Monday at 2 p.m. and Finfgeld said 8,562 county residents had already voted in-person at the board office while another 6,603 had requested mail-in absentee ballots.
That's about 600 more voters participating early than the county had during the 2018 general election cycle, Finfgeld said.
Of those voting early in-person or requesting absentee ballots, there were 5,748 Republicans, 3,667 Democrats and 5,962 non-partisan participants, according to Finfgeld.
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose on Monda evening announced state voters broke an all-time record for early voting with 1,550,440 million Ohioans requesting an absentee ballot or casting their ballot early in-person.
This is an increase of 3.9 percent over the previous record set in 2018.
“The record-setting number of Ohioans who utilized our two early voting options is great news for those hoping for shorter lines on Election Day,” LaRose said.
“While we still expect a particularly strong turnout, we’re confident our bipartisan election officials are prepared and ready to execute on another successful election. Make sure your voice is heard.”
Absentee ballots had to be postmarked by Monday in order to be counted. Those who failed to mail their absentee ballots can return them Tuesday by 7:30 p.m. to the board of elections at 1495 W. Longview Ave., Suite 101.
Though polls close at 7:30 p.m., Finfgeld said anyone in line at that time will be allowed to vote.
He said the results of early votes and absentee votes received will be posted on the Richland County Board of Elections website around 8 p.m. Updates will be posted about every 30 minutes thereafter.
Finfgeld said final, unofficial results for the entire country should be posted between 10:30 and 11 p.m.
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"