Vote

MANSFIELD -- More than 46,000 Richland County voters are expected to participate in the 2022 presidential midterm election, according to local Board of Elections Director Matt Finfgeld.

That's about 57 percent of the county's 81,564 registered voters, which would be an increase of about 3 percent over the last gubernatorial election in 2018.

Download PDF Richland County ballot

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"