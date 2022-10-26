Voted
Photo by Josh Carter via Unsplash

MANSFELD -- More than 9,600 voters in Richland County had requested an absentee ballot or voted early in-person by Tuesday afternoon, according to the local Board of Elections.

That's roughly 11 percent of the more than 81,000 registered voters in the county, about two weeks ahead of Election Day.

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"