MANSFELD -- More than 9,600 voters in Richland County had requested an absentee ballot or voted early in-person by Tuesday afternoon, according to the local Board of Elections.
That's roughly 11 percent of the more than 81,000 registered voters in the county, about two weeks ahead of Election Day.
Jane Zimmerman, deputy director for the Richland County Board of Elections, said 3,015 voters had already taken advantage of the opportunity to vote in-person ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.
"Richland County has always been strong in terms of in-person, early voting," Zimmerman said Wednesday afternoon. "It's usually 2-to-1 in terms of voters choosing to vote early in-person over absentee ballots."
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced Tuesday that requests for early in-person and absentee ballots totaled 1,076,049, a 1.8-percent increase over the same point in the 2018 gubernatorial statewide election.
As a part of that total, 135,889 Ohioans have now voted early in-person and 940,160 have requested an absentee ballot by mail.
Early voting began around Ohio on Oct. 12. Zimmerman said the elections board office at 495 W. Longview Ave. in Mansfield is seeing a growing trend of residents taking advantage of the opportunity.
More than 23,000 voters participated by voting early and in-person in 2018, the most recent gubernatorial election cycle.
"People find it easier to (vote early)," Zimmerman said. "It's more of a convenience and they don't know what the weather will be like on Election Day."
"It's been extremely steady today and we have had more than 300 voters in each of the last two days," she said.
Early, in-person voting continues through Nov. 7 on the following schedule at the elections board:
Monday, Oct. 24 through Friday, Oct. 28 -- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29 -- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 31 through Friday, Nov. 4 -- 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 5 -- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 6 -- 1 to 5 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 7 -- 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
On Tuesday, LaRose urged any eligible Ohio voter still planning to vote absentee to mail their request as soon as possible
“Our bipartisan county boards of elections are working hard to conduct the proper checks and get ballots mailed out as quickly as possible. Ohioans choosing to vote by mail can always track their ballot at VoteOhio.gov/Track.”
Over the course of the early voting period, Ohio voters will benefit from nearly 200 hours of early voting opportunities for the 2022 General Election. Ohio is one of 19 states that allows voting on a Saturday and one of just six states that allows early voting on a Sunday.
Ohio’s early voting period is 21 percent longer than the national average, according to LaRose.
According to LaRose, voters should consider these best practices when they choose the absentee ballot option:
-- Fill in the information properly. Review the form to ensure you have filled it out properly, including writing your date of birth where required, not the day’s date, as well as signing your request form.
-- Include your e-mail and/or phone number. County boards of elections will be calling or e-mailing voters who may need to remedy information on their ballot request form or absentee ballot envelope. Including your information will ensure you can be reached if your ballot request doesn’t have everything filled out properly.
-- Don’t wait. To accommodate necessary processing time at the county board of elections and the time required for the United States Postal Service to deliver elections mail, voters should not procrastinate – fill out and mail your absentee ballot request as soon as possible.
-- Double check your return envelope. Before you submit your ballot request form, make sure the envelope is addressed to your county board of elections.
-- Track your ballot. Once their ballot request is received by their county board of elections, voters may track their ballot at VoteOhio.gov/Track. As long as your ballot is postmarked by the day before the election and received within 10 days after the election at your county board of elections, your vote will be tabulated.