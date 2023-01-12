Vote

The Ohio primary election is scheduled for Tuesday, May 2.

MANSFIELD -- A pair of Democrats have taken out petitions in the May 2 primary election to run for two of the city's most key positions, according to the Richland County Board of Elections.

Political newcomer Sherry Reese Vaught intends to run for mayor, the only Democrat to take out a mayoral petition thus far. She is a career connections teacher at Mansfield Middle School, making her first run for public office.

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"