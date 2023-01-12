MANSFIELD -- A pair of Democrats have taken out petitions in the May 2 primary election to run for two of the city's most key positions, according to the Richland County Board of Elections.
Political newcomer Sherry Reese Vaught intends to run for mayor, the only Democrat to take out a mayoral petition thus far. She is a career connections teacher at Mansfield Middle School, making her first run for public office.
Current Mayor Tim Theaker, a Republican, is in the last year of his third and final four-year term.
Four Republicans have taken out petitions to seek the office.
Three of those office seekers have returned them -- Jim Holsinger, Jodie Perry and Linn Steward. The fourth Republican, Stephanie Zader, took out petitions in July 2021, but has not yet filed them with the board of election.
Former 3rd Ward Councilman Jon Van Harlingen, a Democrat, has taken out petitions to run for city finance director. A retiree from the city, Van Harlingen was the finance committee chairman during his time on council.
Steward, a Republican, is in the last year of her third and final four-year term as finance director.
Two Republicans have taken out petitions for the post, though only one has filed thus far.
Mark Abrams has filed his petitions. Kelly Blankenship had not returned hers to the elections board by Thursday.
There was also activity involving Shelby candidates this week, according to the elections board, all involving incumbents.
Charlie Roub took out petitions to seek re-election to city council. Brian Crum took out petitions to seek re-election as finance director and Gordon Eyster pulled petitions to seek another term as the city's law director.
In Mansfield, Republican Jerry Snay filed his petitions for Mansfield Municipal Court clerk.
The deadline to file petitions for the May primary is Feb. 1 at 4 p.m. The Board of Elections meets Feb. 3 to certify petitions.
