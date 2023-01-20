Scott and Falquette
Democrat Phil Scott (left) and Republican David Falquette may be swapping positions on Mansfield City Council. Currently an At-large member, Scott is running for a return to the council president seat. Falquette, the current president, is seeking a return to an At-large position. (Richland Source file photos)

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Phil Scott and David Falquette may be swapping seats on Mansfield City Council in January.

And at this point, both have filed valid petitions and neither has any opposition with less than two weeks to the May 2 primary filing deadline.

