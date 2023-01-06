Municipal

The City of Mansfield Municipal Building.

MANSFIELD -- The deadline for candidates in the City of Mansfield to file petitions to run in the May primary is less than a month away on Feb. 1.

Yet it's already clear there will be some contested races on the ballot in what will become a busy, crucial election cycle in Mansfield -- which starts with the primary on May 2.

