MANSFIELD -- The finish line in the 2022 election is still a couple of months away. But the horses have already begun jockeying for position in what will be a packed 2023 ballot for the City of Mansfield.
There will be 11 positions up for grabs next year in the city -- mayor, law director, finance director, two municipal court judge slots, clerk of courts and five seats on Mansfield City Council.
Eight residents have already pulled petitions seeking to have their names on that ballot, including one for clerk of courts, three for municipal court judge, two for mayor and two for law director.
The deadline to fill those petitions with the Richland County Board of Elections is Feb. 1 for the May primary election, according to local elections director Matt Finfgeld.
In five of those races -- mayor, law director, finance director and judges -- new faces must be elected due to term or age limits.
Mayor Tim Theaker, Finance Director Linn Steward and Law Director John Spon are in their third and final four-year terms in office, per the city's charter.
Judges Jerry Ault and Frank Ardis Jr. are both over age 70 and are prevented by the state constitution from seeking new terms.
"It's a unique year next year," Finfgeld said. "There are so many positions that are termed out.
"It's a little early, but I am not saying it's a bad thing. Candidates can get the signatures while it's still warm outside and not bother people during the holidays or when it's so cold it's hard to hold a pen," Finfgeld said.
Candidates must have turn in petitions signed by 50 at least registered voters. The maximum that can be submitted is 150.
Finfgeld said the elections board recommends candidates get more than the in the event some signatures are ruled invalid.
Also on the ballot next year will be City Council races to represent the 2nd Ward, 4th Ward, 6th Ward, At-large and council president.
As of Friday morning, according to Finfgeld, here are the residents who have pulled petitions to seek office in the City of Mansfield in 2023:
Mayor -- Republican Linn Steward; Republican Stephanie Zader.
Law Director -- Democrat Christopher Brown (has also filed his petition), Democrat Roeliff Harper.
Municipal Court judge -- Republican Michael Kemerer (for term starting Jan. 1, 2024); Republican David Badnell (for term starting Jan. 2, 2024), Democrat Lore Whitney (has pulled petitions for both terms).
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"