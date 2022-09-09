Mansfield Building
City of Mansfield Municipal Building.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- The finish line in the 2022 election is still a couple of months away. But the horses have already begun jockeying for position in what will be a packed 2023 ballot for the City of Mansfield.

There will be 11 positions up for grabs next year in the city -- mayor, law director, finance director, two municipal court judge slots, clerk of courts and five seats on Mansfield City Council.

