The deadline is July 10 to register for the Aug. 8 special election in Ohio.

MANSFIELD -- The deadline to register for the Aug. 8 special election is July 10, according to Richland County Board of Elections Director Matt Finfgeld.

The only item scheduled for the ballot is a constitutional amendment that would make it harder to amend the Ohio constitution.

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"

