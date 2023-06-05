It would also require petitioners gathering signatures for an amendment to gather them from all 88 counties, instead of the current requirement of 44.
Additionally, it would eliminate the "cure period" when additional signatures can be added to the petition after it's submitted.
Proponents of the 60-percent amendment, which include statehouse Republicans and a number of statewide groups like the Buckeye Firearms Association and Ohio Right to Life, said it's necessary to keep "special interests" from changing Ohio's constitution.
“Our Founding Fathers ensured that the United States Constitution would be protected against outside influence and special interests by requiring a supermajority vote for amendments," Rep. Brian Stewart (R-Ashville) said when he proposed the amendment in January.
"We can and should protect the Ohio Constitution in a similar way."
Opponents of the amendment, which include statehouse Democrats, 250 unions and community groups, and a bipartisan coalition of former governors, say the amendment is "undemocratic" and would allow 40 percent of Ohioans to block the majority's will.
Finfgeld said the local Board of Election will be open July 10 until 9 p.m. for residents wishing to register, or change their address or name, for the special election.
The office is located at 1495 W. Longview Ave., Suite 101, in the Longview Center.
After 4 p.m., residents must use the entrance at the lower level back parking area at the southwest corner of the building.
Qualifications for registering to vote include:
-- must be either a native U. S. citizen or a naturalized citizen of the U.S.
-- must be a resident of The State of Ohio 30 days before an Election
Registered voters who have moved or changed their name must notify the board office in writing or in person.
Voters currently registered in Ohio may change their address online at VoteOhio.gov, but must do so by the July 10 deadline. Online registration is also now available at VoteOhio.gov
In addition to the Board of Elections office, citizens may register or complete a change of address/name at the following locations in Richland County:
-- Any library branch
-- All city and village hall offices
-- The Bureau of Motor Vehicles office
-- The Department of Human Services
-- The Richland County Courthouse (Recorder or Treasurer Offices)
-- All area high school offices
Registration forms may also be obtained from the Board of Elections website at www.boe.ohio.gov/richland or requested by mail.
Contact the local elections board office at 419-774-5530 to have a form sent by mail. Completed voter registration forms must be postmarked 30 days before Election Day.
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"