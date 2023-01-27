Mansfield Building
Buy Now

City of Mansfield Municipal Building.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- The filing deadline for the May 2 primary is less than a week away and there are several potential candidates in the City of Mansfield who have not filed petitions.

In order to be on the ballot, candidates must submit petitions with sufficient constituent signatures by Wednesday, Feb. 1, by 4 p.m. with the Richland County Board of Elections.

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"