MANSFIELD -- The filing deadline for the May 2 primary is less than a week away and there are several potential candidates in the City of Mansfield who have not filed petitions.
In order to be on the ballot, candidates must submit petitions with sufficient constituent signatures by Wednesday, Feb. 1, by 4 p.m. with the Richland County Board of Elections.
The board will meet to certify those petitions on Feb. 2 at 10 a.m., locking the candidate and issues in place for the primary election in three months.
Two of the more interesting situations are in the races for mayor and to represent the 4th Ward on City Council.
Republican Stephanie Zader pulled petitions for mayor last summer, but had not filed them as of Thursday, according to the board of elections website.
Zader told Richland Source on Friday she will file her petitions for the GOP race on Monday, joining three other Republicans in the mayoral primary.
An At-large member of City Council midway through her first four-year term, Zader is in the enviable position of running from cover.
"My petitions will be filed on Monday," Zader said. "I was deciding whether I was going to run as an independent or a Republican. It's been a heavy decision, but statistics show it's harder to get elected as an independent."
Zader will be opposed in the Republican mayoral primary by Jodie Perry, the chief operating officer at Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development; Linn Steward, in the last year of her third and final term as the city's elected finance director; and Jim Holsinger, who works at Fin, Feather Fur Outfitters in Ashland.
Sherry Reese Vaught is the only Democrat to take out a mayoral petition thus far. Vaught, a career connections teacher at Mansfield Middle School, has filed her petitions with the elections board.
4th Ward Democratic incumbent Alomar Davenport, in his first term, has not filed petitions to run for re-election as of Friday morning. Richland Source left voice mail Friday seeking comment from Davenport, the chair of council's finance committee.
Republican newcomer Harold Wayman has filed petitions to run in the 4th Ward.
Here is how the rest of the primary ballot in the City of Mansfield is shaping up:
City Council president
Democrat Phil Scott, a current At-large member of council, has filed petitions to seek a return to the president's seat. No Republicans have filed in the race.
Finance director
Kelly Blankenship and Mark Abrams have both filed as Republicans. Democrat Jon Van Harlingen has filed, also.
Law director
Democrat Christopher Brown has filed petitions for the seat. Fellow Democrat Rollie Harper has taken out petitions, but had not filed them as of Thursday. No Republicans had filed in the race.
Council At-large
Current council President David Falquette has filed to run for the seat on the Republican side. No Democrats have filed in the race.
Council 2nd Ward
Democrat incumbent Cheryl Meier has filed petitions to seek a second term. No Republicans have filed for the seat.
Council 6th Ward
Current Democratic officer holder Kimberly Moton, appointed to the seat to fill an unexpired term, has filed for election. Republican Deborah Mount has also filed in the race.
Municipal Court Judge (1/1/2024 term)
One Republican and one Democrat have taken out petitions.
Republican Michael Kemerer has filed his petitions. Democrat Cassandra Mayer took out petitions but had not filed them as of Thursday.
Municipal court judge (1/2/2024 term)
Democrat Lore' Whitney has filed her petitions. Republican David Badnell pulled petitions, but had not yet filed them.
Both of the current Mansfield Municipal Court judges -- Jerry Ault and Frank Ardis -- are not permitted to seek re-election due to age restrictions in the Ohio Constitution.
Under Article 4 Section 6 of Ohio's Constitution, a person of age 70 or older is not eligible for election to a judicial office.
Municipal court clerk
Democrat Daniel Smith, the incumbent, filed his petitions for re-election. Republican Jerry Snay has filed petitions, as well.