MANSFIELD -- Richland County voters will likely be asked to vote May 2 on the renewal of a property tax levy that provides more than 70 percent of the annual revenue for the the county's Dayspring Assisted Living and Care Facility.
The five-year, 0.8-mill property tax generated more than $1.71 million in 2022 for Dayspring, the 226-acre facility at 3220 Olivesburg Road.
The levy for operating and capital expenses was first approved in 2013 with almost 70 percent of the vote and was overwhelmingly renewed with almost 74 percent in 2018.
Michelle Swank, the executive director for Dayspring, met with county commissioners, who approved a resolution that sends her to Auditor Pay Dropsey to determine the actual dollar amounts associated with the levy renewal.
(Above is the presentation Dayspring Assisted Living and Care Facility Executive Director Michelle Swank gave to Richland County commissioners on Tuesday.)
"Dayspring exists to serve those residents of Richland County that cannot live alone independently and need assistance in meeting their daily needs," Swank said.
"We are a safe haven to those that do not qualify for nursing homes and are not wealthy enough to afford private-pay assisted living."
Dayspring, which has 42 employees, is home to people of all ages, she said. Current residents range in age from 30 to 91. Swank said 36 percent are under age 65 and that it's home now to 20 military veterans representing all branches of the Armed Forces.
"Actually, our veterans make up 40 percent of our population. Our residents are from all over Richland County. We have 70 percent male and 30 percent female," she said.
Dayspring, an organization whose oldest building dates to 1845, receives no current money from the county's general fund. It depends on the levy, funds it collects from its residents and grant dollars it can attract for special projects.
Swank said the actual cost to care for a resident is $2,300 per month.
"When you compare that to the $4,000 or $5,000 or more that other facilities charge, you can see the cost savings that we offer. Dayspring does not receive Medicare or Medicaid funding. We are not a licensed facility. Our building doesn't meet the requirements, since we were built before the requirements existed," she said.
"We are always looking at ways to lower costs and save money. After all, it's my tax dollars and yours and we are not going to waste it.
"Today, all of our residents are disabled in some way, whether it be physically or mentally. Many do not qualify for other assisted living facilities because they are too young. They do not meet the level of care required of a nursing home.
"These people truly would have nowhere to go without Dayspring, which is why the tax levy renewal is so important," Swank said.
What would happen should the levy not be renewed by voters?
"Dayspring would close. All the residents would have to find a new home and all of the employees would be let go," Swank said.
Commissioner Tony Vero said, "Well, we have confidence that's not going to happen."
Swank will return to meet with commissioners after getting financial data from Dropsey. Commissioners are then expected to approve the renewal request for the primary ballot.
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"