MANSFIELD -- Richland County voters will likely be asked to vote May 2 on the renewal of a property tax levy that provides more than 70 percent of the annual revenue for the the county's Dayspring Assisted Living and Care Facility.

The five-year, 0.8-mill property tax generated more than $1.71 million in 2022 for Dayspring, the 226-acre facility at 3220 Olivesburg Road.

