Dayspring

 Dayspring Assisted Living and Care Facility is located at 3220 Olivesburg Road.

MANSFIELD -- Richland County's Dayspring Assisted Living and Care Facility gets no money from the county general fund.

Instead, the facility at 3220 Olivesburg Road relies heavily on a voter-approved property tax levy that provides more than 70 percent of its annual revenue.

Download PDF Dayspring tax renewal request
Sherman Elementary at Dayspring

Third-grade students from the Sherman Elementary School leadership group sing songs for Dayspring residents in May of 2022. (Richland Source file photo)

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"

Richland Source election coverage is brought to you by The North End Community Improvement Collaborative (NECIC)