Alomar Davenport and Cynthia Daley are both write-in candidates on May 2 in the Democratic Party primary to represent the 4th Ward on Mansfield City Council.

MANSFIELD — Political newcomer Cynthia Daley is the Democratic nominee for Mansfield's Fourth Ward council representative.

Daley received 50 votes while incumbent Alomar Davenport received 18, according to final, unofficial vote totals from the Richland County Board of Elections.

