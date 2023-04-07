Crestline High School building
Crestline High School is located at 435 Oldfield Road.

CRESTLINE -- Residents in the Crestline Exempted Village School District will vote May 2 on the renewal of a property tax levy for operating funds.

Supt. Matthew Henderson said the 11.7-mill, five-year levy does not represent any additional taxes.

