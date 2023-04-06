"In city hall and in local government, you have to get things done without drama." -- Jim Gray, former Lexington, Ky., mayor
MANSFIELD -- People often ask me why I care so much about local politics, more than four decades since I covered my first campaigns in Cambridge and Guernsey County, Ohio.
The answer is simple. Good coverage of local politics helps local residents make good choices. That combination should lead to the best local government.
Good local government. That's why I care about local politics.
Don't ask me about national politics. Whole different story. When I think about what goes on from all sides in Washington, D.C., I am reminded of what my boyhood idol H.L. Mencken once said.
"If a politician found he had cannibals among his constituents, he would promise them missionaries for dinner," the "Sage of Baltimore" journalism once said.
Richland Source on Friday launches its coverage for the May 2 primary election. In the next couple of weeks, we will publish stories about every tax issue on the ballot. We will publish stories about every contested primary race.
And we will produce two "Candidate Conversation" nights on April 19-20, giving you a chance to watch Mansfield candidates for contested May 2 races for 4th Ward City Council, law director, finance director and mayor.
I will happily moderate these conversations at Idea Works in downtown Mansfield. They are not debates. No hard timers. It's just an opportunity to talk with candidates about the issues they would encounter in office.
We recognize early voting is underway and our pre-election coverage is just now about to begin. Writing stories before the April 4 early voting starts is a double-edge sword.
I tend to believe people who vote ahead of Election Day have done their own homework and have their minds made up. They aren't waiting to get more information from local media before casting a ballot.
I am also concerned writing stories so far ahead of the actual Election Day makes them less relevant. Will someone going to the polls on May 2 be thinking about a story they read in late March?
There are no right or wrong answers. We do election coverage the way we believe to be most effective.
The most important thing, from my perspective, is that people participate. Do your homework. Become informed. And then vote.
Having said all of that, here is our election coverage calendar. Keep in mind news requirements sometimes require changes. But here is what we plan:
Stories on candidates
April 17 -- Ontario 2nd Ward Council race between Patricia Bender and Rose Feagin (Democratic Party)
April 18 -- Mansfield 4th Ward Council race between Cynthia Daley and Alomar Davenport (Democratic Party). Both are write-in candidates.
April 19 -- Mansfield Law Director race between Christopher Brown and Rollie Harper (Democratic Party)
April 20 -- Mansfield Finance Director race between Mark Abrams and Kelly Blankenship (Republican Party)
April 21 -- Mansfield Mayor race among Jim Holsinger, Jodie Perry, Linn Steward and Stephanie Zader (Republican Party)
Stories on issues
April 7 -- Crestline Exempted Village School District requesting the renewal of an 11.7-mill, five-year property tax levy for expenses. Some Richland County voters will participate in making this decision.
April 10 -- Mansfield-Richland County Public Library requesting the renewal of a 3.9-mill, 10-year property tax levy for operating expenses.
April 11 -- Jefferson Township is requesting an additional 2-mill, five-year property tax levy for roads and bridges (excluding the Village of Bellville).
April 12 -- Mifflin Township is requesting an additional 3.5-mill, continuing property tax levy for expenses related to its fire department.
April 13 -- The Village of Butler is requesting the renewal of 2 mills and an additional 2 mills for the next five years for expenses related to its police department.
April 14 -- The City of Shelby is seeking the renewal of a 0.2 percent, five-year income tax for road and sidewalk improvements and repairs.
April 17 -- The City of Mansfield is requesting the renewal of a 0.5-percent, five-year income tax for its safety forces -- police and fire.
April 18 -- The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging requests the renewal of a 1.5-mill, five-year property tax for the support of senior citizens services and facilities.
April 19 -- The Richland County Dayspring Assisted Living & Care Facility seeks the renewal of a 0.8-mill, five-year property tax for maintenance and operations.
April 20 -- The Richland County Park District has its first-ever tax levy on the ballot. It's asking for a 0.65-mill, 10-year property tax levy for operating expenses of the district.
April 21 -- The Madison Local School District is requesting an additional 8-mill, continuing property tax levy for current expenses.
