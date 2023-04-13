BUTLER — Chief Eric Winbigler said he was surprised at the age of some of the Butler Police Department's equipment when he joined the force in the fall of 2021.
“I walked into this place and I bet I walked back 20 years," Winbigler said. "We didn’t have much in the way of up-to-date equipment — things that are now standard in the profession."
The department has since received grants for updating ballistics, radio and communications equipment. However, Winbigler said, grant opportunities are limited for a force of Butler's size.
That's why he hopes voters will renew a police department levy with an addition next month.
On May 2, Butler voters will see a proposal to renew the village’s existing 2-mill police levy with an added 2 mills. The single-ballot issue totaling 4 mills would generate approximately $56,066 per year for the Butler Police Department.
According to the ballot language, the combined renewal and increase will cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $140 per year. The tax would take effect in 2023 with collection starting in 2024.
“The main purpose of this levy is to increase our capabilities through technology and through retention of our officers," Winbigler said. “The village of Butler deserves it.
"I think the people of Butler have gotten by for a lot of years and it's now time to bring the department to and above the capabilities of our neighboring departments."
Winbigler and Butler Mayor Wes Dingus expressed hope the department could add a second full-time officer in 2024 to protect the village's 939 residents.
As evidence of law enforcement needs even in a smaller community, a subject was arrested and firearms, drugs and drug paraphernalia were seized after an incident that began in the village on Tuesday morning, according to Winbigler.
Butler police were dispatched to Cleveland Street after reports a man was walking the sidewalk with a long gun and pointing it at vehicles traveling through the area.
"When police arrived, the suspect was located, and he retreated into a residence," Winbigler said. "Responding Butler and Bellville officers were then met with gunfire."
Additional units were then deployed from Richland County Sheriff's Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Winbigler reported.
After some time, the suspect emerged from the residence and was subsequently arrested. During the investigation, a search warrant was obtained and issued on the residence.
"In compliance with the search warrant, multiple firearms, drugs, and drug paraphernalia was seized," Winbigler said.
The Butler Police Department currently has one full-time officer — school resource officer Josh Fenton — and three part-time officers. One part-time officer focuses primarily on investigations and grant writing.
"We're trying to utilize the money as best we can through different means. This levy’s not the only means," Winbigler said.
Dingus said the village has seen new construction. While it doesn’t constitute significant growth, there are more homes and places to patrol, the mayor said.
“We’ve never been a full-time police department. This is the first year we’ve had a full-time officer," Dingus said. “Our ultimate goal is to hire a second officer.”
As far as equipment updates go, Winbigler said he'd like to update some of the agency's cruisers.
"We’ve got a new cruiser coming, just one, it’s all we could afford," he said.
He'd also like to replace the department's tasers and radar units, which are nearly 20 years old. He noted supply costs have been tight — some of the officers have had to purchase small equipment items, like flashlights, with their own money.
Winbigler said the levy could also help provide additional training. This would allow Butler officers to provide mutual aid to other agencies in the county through METRICH, a multi-county law enforcement collaborative that focuses on drug investigations and raids.
Being able to contribute on a countywide scale can be motivating for officers, Winbigler said.
“It helps the morale of the guys," Winbigler said. "They feel like they’re a part of something bigger.”
Winbigler said he realizes inflation has made finances tighter for many.
"We realize that people don't have all the money in the world," he said. "To be voting for them to spend even more money ... I just want them to know that we have the best interests of the community (in mind)."
A new tool on the Richland County Auditor’s website allows voters to receive more clarity about what this property tax would cost if approved.