By Dillon Carr, Staff Reporter

BUTLER — Chief Eric Winbigler said he was surprised at the age of some of the Butler Police Department's equipment when he joined the force in the fall of 2021.

“I walked into this place and I bet I walked back 20 years," Winbigler said. "We didn’t have much in the way of up-to-date equipment — things that are now standard in the profession."

