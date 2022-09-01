Elections Board

The Richland County Board of Elections is located at 1495 W. Longview Ave., Suite 101. Residents with questions about the Nov. 8 general election can also call the board at 419-774-5530. (Richland County photo)

MANSFIELD — Election Day is still two months away on Nov. 8, but business is already picking up for the Richland County Board of Elections.

It starts with absentee applications, which Secretary of State Frank LaRose's office will soon be sending to every registered voter.

