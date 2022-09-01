The Richland County Board of Elections is located at 1495 W. Longview Ave., Suite 101. Residents with questions about the Nov. 8 general election can also call the board at 419-774-5530. (Richland County photo)
It starts with absentee applications, which Secretary of State Frank LaRose's office will soon be sending to every registered voter.
"If you want to vote absentee by mail, you can fill out the application and return it to our office in Richland County," said Matt Finfgeld, director of the local elections board.
"We will mail you a ballot, starting Oct. 12th. If you do not want to vote by mail, please do not complete the application form," he said.
What may cause confusion is LaRose's office is not the only one mailing out absentee applications. Finfgeld said other elected officials and political parties may also mail out the applications.
"If you don't want an absentee ballot, you can throw the application away," Finfgeld said. "Once you have filled one out and sent it in, you don't need to send in another."
Anyone with questions can call the local elections board at 419-774-5530.
Finfgeld and Jane Zimmerman, the local elections board deputy director, also on Thursday reminded local residents the deadline is Oct. 11 to register to vote or change an address and/or name in the voter registration database for the Nov. 8 election.
"The Board of Elections office will be open until 9 p.m. on Oct. 11 at 1495 W. Longview Ave., Suite 101, in the Longview Center. After 4 p.m. you must use the entrance at the lower level back parking area at the southwest corner of the building," they said in an emailed press release.
Qualifications for registering to vote include:
• must be either a native U.S. citizen, or a naturalized citizen of the U.S.
• must be a resident of Richland County and Ohio 30 days prior to an election
• must be a minimum of 18 years of age on or before Nov. 8.
Registered voters who have moved or changed their name must notify the Board office in writing or in person. Voters who are currently registered in Ohio may change their address online at VoteOhio.gov but must do it by the Oct. 11th deadline.
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"