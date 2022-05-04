LUCAS -- Voters in the Lucas Local School District rejected a $27 million bond issue to fund the construction of a new K-12 school building during Tuesday's election.
The bond issue failed by a margin of 126 votes, according to final, unofficial from the vote totals from the Richland County Board of Elections.
The issue garnered a much higher voter turnout than across Richland County as a whole. More than 49 percent of eligible voters in the district went to the polls, compared with an overall countywide voter turnout of 29 percent.
The 37-year, 9 mill bond issue would have cost property owners an additional $315 per $100,000 of property value each year.
Representatives from the district were not available for comment.
Other issues
Most of the remaining issues on Richland County ballots, including various school district renewal levies, passed.
The Madison Local School District passed its five-year, 6.9 mill renewal for current expenses with 1,943 votes in favor and 1,372 votes against.
Ontario Local Schools passed its 10 year, 10.2 mill levy renewal to avoid an operating deficit. The measure received 1,222 votes in favor and 1,106 votes opposed.
A five-year, 3.9 mill renewal levy passed by a slim margin in the Plymouth Shiloh Local School District. There were 300 votes in favor and 287 votes against, according to combined final, unofficial vote totals from the Richland, Crawford and Huron County boards of elections.
Voters in the South Central Local School District rejected an improvement renewal levy and increase to 2.5 mills, with 328 votes in favor and 518 opposed across Richland and Huron counties.
A five-year, 0.8 mill renewal levy for current expenses at the Loudonville Public Library passed. There were 1,007 'for' votes and 402 'against' votes, according to final, unofficial vote totals from county elections boards in Richland, Holmes, Ashland and Knox counties.
A five-year, one mill renewal levy for maintaining and operating the Village of Plymouth cemetery passed 99 to 68 votes, according to final, unofficial vote totals from the elections boards in Richland and Huron counties.
