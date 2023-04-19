Finance director

Local Republicans will choose between Mark Abrams and Kelly Blankenship on May 2 in the race for City of Mansfield finance director.

MANSFIELD -- A former city finance director wants her job back. A long-time city employee would like to advance his career.

That's the stage for the Republican Party primary on May 2 between former finance director Kelly Blankenship and current city parks and recreation Supt. Mark Abrams.

