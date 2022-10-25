featured Bellville voters to decide police levy replacement, cemetery renewal Grace McCormick, Reporter Grace McCormick Author email Oct 25, 2022 46 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A yard sign supporting Bellville's police services levy sits in front of a home near the village's cemetery. Bellville voters will decide on two familiar levies this election. Grace McCormick, Reporter Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELLVILLE -- Two familiar levies for Bellville voters are on the ballot this fall.The first levy is a replacement of the police services levy passed in 2017. The 2022 levy is a 3-mill property tax levy asking residents to pay $105 for every $100,000 of property value annually. Bellville police Chief Ron Willey said the levy is called a replacement because the language has changed, but the property tax rate will remain the same as it has been since 2017, if passed.Because a replacement levy assesses current property values, the amount of taxes paid will be higher if property values have increased.“It will keep us doing what we’re doing now, and I think the village is satisfied with the coverage they’re getting," Willey said. "This will help us continue with our current operations.”The 2017 levy passed with 62% of nearly 600 voters in support of it. Willey said this levy helped the police department replace two vehicles and hire a new full-time officer.With a YMCA sports complex scheduled to open in Bellville in 2025, Willey said the department will look into hiring additional officers in the coming years to patrol that area.The police department currently has five full-time employees, including Willey, five part-time employees and two auxiliary employees.Bellville Mayor Teri Brenkus said the Village uses about 65% of its general fund budget to pay for police services. She said the 2017 levy helped increase officer wages.If the levy passes this year, Brenkus said it will generate about $179,000 for the police department to pay for equipment such as bullet-proof vests, guns, vehicle upgrades and wages.“It has been a Godsend for the police department,” Brenkus said. “I hope that our residents support it and they continue to get the same services.” Grace McCormick, Reporter Cemetery levyThe levy to pay for cemetery maintenance and operation is up for renewal.This same levy passed in 2017 with about 75% of voters supporting it.Brenkus said this levy helps the Bellville Cemetery pay maintenance staff, update grounds equipment and maintain both of the village's cemeteries.If passed, this levy will generate about $78,000. It would ask residents to pay $70 for every $100,000 of property value annually.Both the police services and cemetery levies are proposed for a five-year period, with taxes beginning in 2023. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Levy Wage Revenue Finance Economics Work Ron Willey Employee Cemetery Property Tax Police Value Maintenance Staff Grace McCormick Author email Follow Grace McCormick Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Marion man killed, 2 others injured in Sunday night Richland County motorcycle crash Mansfield Police ask for help in Saturday night shooting on Florence Ave. Mansfield Sr. to host Ontario in opening round of playoffs Shreve teen killed Sunday morning in Wayne County crash Police investigating decomposing body discovered in Mansfield ODOT: Major rehabilitation of U.S. 30 continues Mansfield announces leaf collection details Mansfielder Jay Goyal celebrates Inflation Reduction Act signing at the White House Here are your Trick or Treat times for Richland County Mansfield Police Dept. promotes 3 supervisors Obituaries Ronald Thomas Noel Jr. Darlene Swanger Thomas Speelman David Philip Deschner Gizella Valeria Knefely Kinke See More