A yard sign supporting Bellville's police services levy sits in front of a home near the village's cemetery. Bellville voters will decide on two familiar levies this election.

 Grace McCormick, Reporter

BELLVILLE -- Two familiar levies for Bellville voters are on the ballot this fall.

The first levy is a replacement of the police services levy passed in 2017. The 2022 levy is a 3-mill property tax levy asking residents to pay $105 for every $100,000 of property value annually. 

