Vote

The Ohio primary election is scheduled for Tuesday, May 2.

MANSFIELD -- The deadline for requesting an absentee ballot to be sent through the mail for the May 2 primary election is today, April 25, according to the Richland County Board of Elections.

The local elections office at 1495 W. Longview Ave., Suite 101, will be open until 8:30 p.m. Tuesday evening, according to elections director Matt Finfgeld.

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"

Richland Source election coverage is brought to you by The North End Community Improvement Collaborative (NECIC)