MANSFIELD -- The deadline for requesting an absentee ballot to be sent through the mail for the May 2 primary election is today, April 25, according to the Richland County Board of Elections.
The local elections office at 1495 W. Longview Ave., Suite 101, will be open until 8:30 p.m. Tuesday evening, according to elections director Matt Finfgeld.
"If people come in after 4:30 p.m., they need to come through the back entrance on the lower floor," Finfgeld said.
The deadline to apply for a vote-by-mail absentee ballot has changed this year as part of a new state elections law.
It's now the close of business on the seventh day before Election Day. The previous deadline was at noon on the third day before Election Day, which has been a Saturday.
Supporters of the change said this will ensure adequate time for applications to be processed and that voters do not unintentionally disenfranchise themselves by procrastinating too close to Election Day.
In January, Finfgeld and Deputy Director Jane Zimmerman said they agreed with that change.
"(Under the old law), the chances of us getting that (last-minute) absentee ballot back by mail was slim," Finfgeld said. "We would mail it out, but then we have no control over it.
"It makes sense that voters have more time to get that ballot in the mail," he said.
