The Ohio primary election is scheduled for Tuesday, May 2.

MANSFIELD -- Absentee and early voting for the May 2 primary election begins April 4, either by mail or in-person, according to the Richland County Board of Elections.

Matt Finfgeld, elections director, and Jane Zimmermann, deputy director said residents can vote in person at the Richland County Board of Elections, 1495 W. Longview Ave., in the lower level classroom.

