MANSFIELD -- Elections for the nominating committee as well as officers for the Mansfield NAACP 3190 are coming up shortly.
The organization asks the public to note the following General Membership meetings of the NAACP Branch, for the purpose of election of officers and at-large members of the executive committee.
1. On Sept. 19, 2022 at UMADAOP on Trimble Rd, 6:30 p.m., there will be an election of the Nominating Committee (between 5-15 members). All members whose memberships are current as of 30 days prior to the meeting date may be elected to the Nominating Committee (not more than two being officers of the unit).
2. On Oct. 17, 2022, at UMADAOP on Trimble Rd, 6:30 PM, there will be a report of the Nominating Committee, receipt of Nominations by Petition, and election of the Election Supervisory Committee. All members whose memberships are current as of May 1 of the election year, who's memberships have remained continuous throughout the election process, and who live and/or work within the unit's jurisdiction, may be nominated for office or as an at-large member of the Executive Committee. To sign a nominating petition, or be elected to the Election Supervisory Committee, a member must be current as of 30 days prior to the October meeting.
3. In November, (date TBD) the election of officers and at-large members of the Executive Committee at a location TBD. To vote in a Branch election, one must be a member in good standing of the Branch 30 days prior to the election. A form of identification is required.
Should a run-off election be necessary that election shall occur on the following date at time certain (at least 1 hour) at this location, Run-off elections shall be conducted not less than ten (10) days after the original election.
"We look forward to your participating in these activities," said Carla James, Recording Secretary of the Mansfield NAACP.