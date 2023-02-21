Ohio Attorney General's Office logo

PAINESVILLE — The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force in conjunction with Wickliffe Police Department and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested six men for attempting to buy sex, among them the president of Eastlake City Council, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Lake County Sheriff Frank Leonbruno announced Tuesday.

Eastlake City Council President John Meyers, 47, was among six men charged with solicitation.

Lake County Sex Trafficking Task FOrce

