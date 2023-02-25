Richland County EMA

The Richland County Emergency Management Agency is headquartered in the People's Community Building at 597 Park Ave. East in Madison Township.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Rebecca Owens was already planning on using a chemical spill as the focus of a countywide tabletop emergency response exercise on June 7.

But the Feb. 3 derailment in eastern Ohio of a Norfolk Southern freight train carrying hazardous material, including vinyl chloride, has helped Richland County's emergency management director focus her plans.

Rebecca Owens is the director of the Richland County Emergency Management Agency. (Richland Source file photo)

